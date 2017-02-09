Drag racing in overdrive with major upgrades planned

POLE POSITION: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and drag racer Jason Donnelly are excited about the plans for the Ipswich Motorsport Park.

DRAG racer Jason Donnelly said he hadn't seen anything like it before.

He gazed at the master plan for the $220 million upgrade of the Ipswich Motorsport Park with his 1957 Chevrolet Nomad proslammer parked nearby.

The proposed upgrades to the whole facility were given a boost when the State Government kicked in $150,000 towards the master plan and design of the project.

Included in that project is an extension of the Willowbank drags pit area, which will improve the functionality for the successful Winternationals event and enable the establishment of a purpose built multi-purpose centre.

"Any upgrades are fantastic for our sport and we have to move with the the times," Mr Donnelly said of the Willowbank Raceway plans.

"That means we can run better meets, have better facilities and set-up for our races and the public to come out here.

"We put a massive amount of money into the local economy when we have major meets on.

"They don't just come out for a day.

"They are here for a week.

"We need world-class facilities to keep up with what spectators need."

When asked if he'd ever seen anything like the proposed $220 million upgrade of the entire precinct, Mr Donnelly was emphatic.

"This is the only one I've seen.

"Any improvement in any motor racing facility has to be a bonus for everyone," he said.

The proposed extended pit area will be a key piece of infrastructure in supporting other major events.