Dozens of train services cancelled on Qld Rail network

TRAIN services on lines across south-east Queensland have been cancelled.

Passangers travelling on the Sunshine Coast and Caboolture lines will be affected, along with those using the Airport line, Beenleigh Line, Caboolture Lines, Cleveland Line, Doomben Line, Ferny Grove Line, Ipswich/Rosewood Line, Redcliffe Peninsula Line, Shorncliffe Line, and Springfield Line.

In a statement on its website, Translink said most of the cancellations were outside peak periods.

The service alterations had been planned to minimise disruption for customers as much as possible," it read.

"If you are experiencing a delay to your journey greater than anticipated, please approach station staff for assistance.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and ask that they check the Journey Planner for the latest information.

"Normal services are expected to resume on Saturday."

For more information on cancellations visit the Translink website