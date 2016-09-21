Down syndrome model rocks New York Fashion Week

Madeline Stuart rose to fame and was once again a star at New York Fashion Week, sitting among friends - Kelly Osborne, Bonang Matheba, Derek Warburton, and Victor Cruz,

SHE has featured in Vogue, been the face of countless brands and has now completed her third New York Fashion Week at just 19 years of age.

Mount Crosby model Madeline Stuart, who rose to fame when her modelling photos went viral online, hit the world's most famous catwalk during her most recent tour of the US earlier this month.

The 19-year-old, who has Down syndrome, has also made appearances at the Ohio Buddy Walk, Birmingham Fashion Week, San Francisco Love without Words Fashion Show, and the Boston Fashion Show for Veterans.

The local teen has come a long way since last year and is now being recognised by fans world-wide, who love her down-to-earth, cheeky modelling style.

When her career took off, Maddy's mother Rosanne Stuart, said the two hoped to change people's perception of beauty and those with disabilities

"Madeline really wants to change the way people discriminate against disability," she said.

"She wants people to know that Down syndrome is a blessing, something to be celebrated."

The young star has certainly achieved that.

Madeline not only was an invited guest during NYFW, sitting among friends - Kelly Osborne, Bonang Matheba, Derek Warburton, and Victor Cruz, she also walked in five shows for Style Fashion Week and Art Hearts Fashion Week.

Madeline's Autumn 2016 tour consists of Runway Dubai, the Russian Fashion Show for Disabilities, Tokyo Fashion Week, and Melbourne Mission Ball and Fashion Show.

She is also currently working on her documentary that will be released late 2017 and has been featured in leading publications such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Paper, Women's Weekly, New York Times, Elle, Marie Claire, People, and Cleo, to name a few.

Despite her growing fame the teen still finds time to come home to Ipswich, where she grew up dancing, playing sport and acting.

She recently opened a disability-friendly dance studio in the center of Ipswich and makes it home whenever her busy schedule allows.