Double trouble at school formal

PREPARING for the the fast approaching Boonah State High School formal has meant double the work for Ben and Nic Cooke's parents.

The twins have had to find two suits, two dates and, perhaps most importantly, two vintage cars to take down the main street - a black Cadillac for Nic and a red Holden for Ben.

"It's been a bit harder for us to get ready," Ben joked.

"But it's been okay because we like different things."

Although people often can't tell the brothers apart, Nic agreed that they were actually quite different.

"We had to make sure our suits weren't matching," he joked.

"We're pretty good friends so formal planning has been a really good experience.

"It's been great for everyone in our grade actually. We are a really close-knit group."

Boonah's Year 12 cohort will mark the end of their high school years with the school formal on Thursday, November 17.

Crowds will line High St from 6pm as the class of 2016 proudly marches towards the Boonah Cultural Centre while family, friends and community members cheer them on.

Take a look at some of the fashions from previous Boonah State High School formals below: