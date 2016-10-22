30°
News

Double standard? Police speed camera blocking footpath

Helen Spelitis
| 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
DOUBLE STANDARD? A reader snapped this shot of a speed camera van blocking the footpath at Yamanto.
DOUBLE STANDARD? A reader snapped this shot of a speed camera van blocking the footpath at Yamanto.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARKING on the footpath is illegal; that is unless you are a police officer trying to catch other people breaking the law.

This week an Ipswich resident snapped this photo of a speed camera van parked on Warwick Rd, Yamanto.

The van is blocking the footpath, leaving anyone needing wheelchair access, or pushing a pram, with nowhere to go but up onto the grass.

If a member of the public had parked there, they could be fined $48 for blocking the walkway.

Police, however, are exempt from this law during the "performance of duty".

"Operators are to ensure that pedestrians can safely move around the vehicle should it be parked on a footpath," a spokesperson for Queensland Police said, in a written statement.

"There are a number of sites where speed camera vehicles are required to be placed on footpaths to minimise the impact to traffic flows and to avoid congestion... Warwick Rd, Yamanto is an approved mobile speed camera site."

One reader, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted by police, said in this instance too much of the path had been blocked.

"How is anyone in a wheelchair supposed to get past safely?" they said.

"I'm all for enforcing the road rules but it's pretty frustrating when you feel like there are two sets of rules, one for police and one for everyone else.

"Seems a lot like a double standard."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich parking fines police traffic branch yamanto

Fancy a glass of camel milk?

Fancy a glass of camel milk?

VIDEO: Scenic Rim now home to Australia's largest camel farm

Double standard? Police speed camera blocking footpath

DOUBLE STANDARD? A reader snapped this shot of a speed camera van blocking the footpath at Yamanto.

This would land you a $48 fine.

WATCH: Wild camels, Brookwater hiccup and a serve for Kyrgios

The QTV logo in conjunction with USQ. TV station QT.Television.

Catch our latest video news show

Ipswich man one of first jailed by new domestic violence law

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Non-fatal strangulation became a criminal offence earlier this year

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

10 things to do this weekend

Support the United Tradesmen's Lodge as they raise funds for Guide Dogs Queensland by Dining in the Dark

Check out what's happening around the region

Kindy celebrates golden years

Maisie, Isaac and Abigail from the C&K - Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten.

Don't miss cake cutting ceremony with Mayor Paul Pisasale

Five things to do this weekend

GOOD TIMES: Head to the Ipswich Vintage and Veteran Vehicle Club swap meet on Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Tim Finn finds place behind the curtain for Helpmann Award-winning production Ladies in Black.

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

10 things to do this weekend

Support the United Tradesmen's Lodge as they raise funds for Guide Dogs Queensland by Dining in the Dark

Check out what's happening around the region

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

PERFECT RENOVATOR IN IDEAL POSITION

13 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $239,000 neg.

If it's position you are after, this is perfect... right near all the action but up a very quiet and peaceful street. This is the first time the property will be...

Tranquillity at Tarome

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $665,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

ONE FOR THE HORSE LOVERS

69 Panorama Drive, Roadvale 4310

Rural 3 1 4 $459,000...

Located in the very scenic country town of Roadvale . An easy 20 minute drive to Ipswich and Amberley Air Base, 10 minutes to Boonah and 60 minutes to...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

COUNTRY DOWNSIZER

725 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 3 1 2 $350,000...

Located in the picturesque region of Munbilla which is 20 minutes from Ipswich, 10 minutes to Kalbar, 20 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 60 minutes to...

&quot;HIGH ON A HILL- UNSURPASSED VIEWS ON LARGE HOUSESITE&quot;

14 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 4 2 2 $379,000

A transformation has taken place at this newly renovated 4 bedroom; 2 bathroom home!. The current owners should be contenders for "The Block" with the style...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

OPINION: Dusit Thani Resort needs our full support

An artist impression of the Dusit Thani Brookwater Golf and Spa Resort.

Resort will bring great benefits to Ipswich

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge