DOUBLE HAIL SALE: Second yard tallying up storm damage

THE damage bill following the thunderstorm that ripped through Ipswich this week is rising.

A second car yard is about to start a 'hail sale' after insurers found $8 million worth of hail dints bringing the bill between the two yards, Boettcher Motor Group and Llewellyn, to an estimated at $15 million.

About 300 cars in Boettcher's yard have been affected and managers are offering discounts of up to $3000 on a range of makes and models including Jeeps and Volkswagens.

The final numbers are yet to come through with assessors still on the ground today.

Boettcher's manager Mark Quinn said he was surprised to find so many cars were hit.

"We had a quick look around and thought we had been spared," Mr Quinn said.

"We bring the assessors in after these events anyway and we were quite shocked when they came in and told us just how many were affected.

"Even when I looked at my own car, I thought it was fine because they seemed to be small hail stones, but I've now been told there is damage."

Discounted hail damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee Mark Quinn

While Llewellyn Motors is offering customers the choice between having the hail damage repaired using the money on offer from the insurers, Mr Quinn said Boettcher Motor Group will sell the cars 'as is'.

Damaged and discounted by iBoettcher at Bundamba