Don't miss out on New Year fruit, veg

31st Dec 2016 4:00 AM

THERE is still plently of produce available after the festive blowout.

New Zealand asparagus prices remain high, yet stable and average quality broccoli, Victorian brussels sprouts and top quality cabbage, cauliflower, capsicum, carrots, parsnips, squash, potatoes and sweet potatoes are all holding their prices very well.

Beans continue to fluctuate in price and are average in quality but at least cheaply priced.

Shoppers can find quality celery and eggplant that are also cheap.

You will easily be able to find beetroot, fennel, leeks, snow peas, silverbeet, sweet corn, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and pumpkin that remain affordable, yet are of good quality

Salad foods such as avocadoes, lettuce, mixed salad leaves, cucumbers, shallots and herbs are keeping their price down, while tomatoes have stabilised after a dramatic upswing in price a week or two ago.

Tomatoes remain relatively expensive with quality stock arriving from the Bundaberg region.

The best fruit buys are bananas, limes and New Zealand and Italian grown kiwifruit.

You will pay firm prices for apples, berries, navel and valencia oranges, figs, passionfruit, pawpaw, pomegranate and grapes, with the red grape varieties the best eating.

Mangoes and stonefruit are falling into two markets - reasonable to firm prices for the not so tasty offerings and top dollar for the larger sized, juicy fruit.

Poor growing conditions in the harvest regions have meant fewer top quality rockmelon, watermelon, honey dew, pineapples and cherries are available, pushing prices for good quality fruit upward to become the most expensive seen all year.

Remember that January 2 will be a New Year holiday.

Topics:  fruit and vegetables rocklea markets

