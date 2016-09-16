Donations fix Allawah Scout camp at Mt Crosby

Apprenticeships Queensland and Skilling Queenslanders for Work are helping the Allawah Scout Camp to build and renovate new accommodation buildings at the site.

AFTER more than 80 years serving the community, Allawah Scout Camp at Mt Crosby is enjoying a long overdue upgrade.

Ken Millers, Commissioner for Moreton Scout Region, said the upgrade will provide the campgrounds with expanded capacity, to accommodate more visitors.

"At the moment we can have 41 people stay in the bunkhouses, but when this work is finished, we will have 137 beds,” Mr Millers said.

Although older groups, such as Scouts and Venturers, regularly camp at the site using tents, Mr Millers said younger members like Cubs and Joeys, aged under 10, used the bunkhouses.

Importantly, Mr Millers said the new bunkhouses would all be compliant to modern standards.

Compounding the issue was damage to the original bunkhouses in the floods.

To restore the grounds to full use, Mr Millers said a combination of fairly generous donations were a huge help.

"Education Queensland donated the buildings from Bremer High School, and Energex donated materials for the rebuild after the closure of one of their depots.”

Skilling Queensland provided the apprentices and trainees to carry out the work under supervision of instructors.

"Allawah has been open since 1932, it has been slow progress over the years to carry out upgrades, this is a quantum leap for us.”

Servicing Scout groups from over 150 kilometres away, Mr Millers said the numbers of users was steadily increasing.

"Scouts are in here every weekend, plus a lot of caravanners come in through the week.

"We have Scout groups of up to 80 or 90 members wanting to use the grounds, there are some very strong groups operating now, Camira, North Ipswich and others.”

Mr Millers said Scouting is enjoying a resurgence, after numbers fell away after the 2011 floods.

"The floods did a lot of damage, but they also did a lot to make us improve how we do things.

"Our numbers are back to the strong numbers of the 1980s and 1990s.”

With Allawah an activity camp site for Scouts, Mr Millers said it offers many options for visiting groups.

"We have water activities, abseiling, orienteering, archery and much more, we also use the adjoining SEQWater land for junior hikes.”

With work well underway, Mr Millers said the finishing date will be an exciting day.

"I can't wait to get these three buildings into use, Apprenticeships Queensland and Skilling Queensland have been outstanding.

"When I compare what the buildings were, to what they are now, I cannot believe it.”

Importantly, the support has saved Scouts Queensland more than $500,000 in fundraising to get the work done.

"If we had to fundraise for this, we would have needed in the region of $600-700,000, the in-kind support was tremendous, it saved us buying a lot.”

"It is much better quality than we could have bought ourselves, we have even got carpet tiles in a Scout bunkhouse, we just wouldn't have done it.”

Mr Millers said the Gambling Community Benefit Fund had also been a big help over the years, providing funds for different projects.

Mr Millers said while the last five years were a challenge, things are improving.

"It was a struggle post-2011, but I think we are at the end of that now, and we are seeing the results.”