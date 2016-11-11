US billionaire, property developer and reality TV star Donald Trump has defied expectations to be elected the 45th president on the United States.

The 70-year-old, who is listed by Forbes magazine as the 324th wealthiest person in the world, lost the popular vote to Demoratic candidate Hilary Clinton but won key states to secure America's electoral college and the presidency.

His victory means the Repbulican Party now controls the White House, the Senate and the US Congress.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Jim Mckee - "Best season ever and the final episode was very cleverly scripted."

Patricia Buchanan - "Donald was right, the election was rigged."

Ashley Clarke - "He trumped Hillary, to be sure. But Americans probably didn't vote for the candidate they liked the most. They voted for the candidate they disliked the least. That's not the same thing. How this will play out on the world at large remains to be seen....but I'm 95% sure there will be repurcussions. Sandee Callahan You are exactly right!"

Anthea Wakefield - "So much for a Clinton rigged election. America got what they deserved if Trump gets in."

Michael Burton - "I guess there will be a lot more Americans moving to Australia soon."

Jane Richardson - "I feel scared for the world."

Glen Coombe - "Still think He is a Better Choice than 'ol Hillary... Whoops, lost ALL those emails!"

Craig O'Brien - "Good ... better than Killary! And her funding the other side! Patricia Green - Well you should move to the states and enjoy Trump. Craig O'Brien - Why? its just as fun here, wait till next election here AusExit here we come. Sends a pretty clear message to voters watching all over the world that it is possible to defeat the corrupt criminal career politicians! But hey your are entitled to your opinion and I respect that!"

Theo D'Ore - "This will definitively reform and open new doors for Australian import export industries."