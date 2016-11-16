Domestic violence laws a joke: Ipswich mayor says

IN the wake of the Brookwater fire that left a family homeless and a man seriously injured in hospital, Mayor Pisasale has taken aim at the state's domestic violence legislation.

Police have confirmed the suspected perpetrator in the incident, which is still being investigated, has a current domestic violence order against him.

"It goes to show DVOs aren't worth the paper they are written on," Cr Pisasale said.

"This incident really highlights exactly the issues we are dealing with in our community.

"We need a strong stance from the law when it comes to domestic violence offenders."

The dramatic events of Monday night unravelled after a man drove his car into the garage of a Brookwater home.

Neighbours reported hearing screams before the house went up in flames.

The four people inside had barricaded themselves inside an upstairs bathroom which is where police believe the fire was initially lit.

Police confirmed there was an existing domestic violence order against the 37-year-old, critically injured man, believed to responsible for lighting the fire.

"They had a DVO against this man and he had no regard for it," Cr Pisasale said.

The man involved died in hospital on Tuesday night after suffering burns to more than 90% of his body.

**Support is available; call Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, Kids Helpline 1800 551 800, DV Connect 1800 811 911.