Dogs sniff out man accused of 'terrifying' Ipswich break in

A MAN has been charged and refused bail after allegedly breaking into a Collingwood Park home in the early hours of Saturday morning, terrifying the residents.

Dogs were used to track the man down after he fled the scene when confronted by police at the front door.

Police will allege the man broke into the home on Whitlam Dr about 1.30am, threatened one of the residents then stayed in the house while stealing a number of items.

The two residents hid in the bedroom and phoned police who arrived as the man was leaving.

Despite allegedly fleeing through the back door and over a fence, the man was found by police a short time later hiding behind a water tank.

The man will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of entering a dwelling with intent by break at night.