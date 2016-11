THE dog squad is hunting a man in Tivoli after an armed hold-up this afternoon.

About 3.15pm a man armed with a knife entered the BP service station on Mount Crosby Rd and threatened the staff.

Police confirmed he got away with cash and took off on foot.

Pol air was being used to track him and officers are now pursuing him on foot.

Anyone with useful information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.