32°
News

Do you know this rider? Cops looking for motorcyclist

Greg Osborn
| 7th Nov 2016 2:50 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
He may be able to assist with an investigation into a traffic offence
He may be able to assist with an investigation into a traffic offence Police Media

Police are seeking the public's help to identify the motorcyclist pictured here.

The male rider may be able to assist with an investigation into a traffic offence that occurred Redbank Plains on Saturday.

Police report that the incident occurred near Redbank Plains Rd and Henty Dr at about 5.50pm.

It is thought the man may be from the local area.

Please forward any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact the Springfield Police Station on 3814 8999.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime ipswich traffic offence

LETTER: Cartoon depicted QR was losing its way

LETTER: Cartoon depicted QR was losing its way

The setting of realistic goals and having competent experienced Railway people run the Railway must be paramount, as was the case in the 1970's.

Gelato goats find home in Scenic Rim

TASTY TREATS: Nathan Jackson of Naughty Little Kids Goat's Milk Gelato with some of the younger members of his goat herd.

Local family produce a Queensland-first

Drug addled rage: Man fights at pub, assaults wife

Kicked her in the bottom then took a large knife from the kitchen

Family attacked with an arsenal of weapons

The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct.

Accused sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

GERI Horner has reportedly asked her 10-year-old daughter Bluebell to choose a name for her unborn sibling to help her feel more involved in the pregnancy.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

IMMACULATE QUEENSLANDER - MUST BE SOLD!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 $295,000...

Whether looking for an investment or first home, this beauty is ready to go and will not disappoint! Never been listed and features original Queenslander...

OPEN SATURDAY 11AM-11.30AM-OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 ALL REASONABLE...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED TO SELL! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one will surely impress. Set...

GENUINE FIVE BEDROOM BEAUTY ON ELEVATED 4513m2 BLOCK!

11 Greenview Court, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 $519,000

This stunning five genuine bedroom family home in the highly sought after River Park Estate offers everything you have ever wanted and possibly some features you...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 ALL REASONABLE...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

Prominent Location With Future Development Potential

61 and 63 Tiger Street, West Ipswich 4305

Commercial After 60 years in the smash repairs business the doors have closed ... $870,000

After 60 years in the smash repairs business the doors have closed which leaves an excellent opportunity in one of the hottest Real Estate precincts in Ipswich.

Spacious Hi Set

236 Whitehill Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is your chance to break the rental cycle and get yourself into the property market or maybe you can add another great property to your growing property...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

1 Moonlight Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!