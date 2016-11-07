Do you know this rider? Cops looking for motorcyclist

He may be able to assist with an investigation into a traffic offence Police Media

Police are seeking the public's help to identify the motorcyclist pictured here.

The male rider may be able to assist with an investigation into a traffic offence that occurred Redbank Plains on Saturday.

Police report that the incident occurred near Redbank Plains Rd and Henty Dr at about 5.50pm.

It is thought the man may be from the local area.

Please forward any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact the Springfield Police Station on 3814 8999.

