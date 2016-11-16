Police seek man in West Ipswich assault case

The man is described as about 173cm tall, light build, brown hair, tattoos on his back, both forearms and having a grey speckled full beard.

Police are appealing for assistance to identify the man pictured here.

It is believed he may be able to assist with an investigation into an assault that occurred on November 8 at 11am on Tiger St, West Ipswich.

The man is described as about 173cm tall, light build, brown hair, tattoos on his back, both forearms and having a grey speckled full beard.

If you have any information which may be able to assist please contact Policelink on 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their website 24hrs a day.

Please quote reference number QP1602099442.