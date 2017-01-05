Do we still believe in a fair go for all?

I WAS intrigued by the report in your January 4, 2017 edition that Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is considering a new citizenship test that will have more focus on "Australian values"

Who is going to decide what constitutes "Australian values"?

Mr Dutton perhaps, with his views on "Cape York time" and that "time doesn't mean anything when you're about to have water lapping at your door" both captured by an unseen microphone and his clear inference in Parliament that the whole Lebanese Muslim community are a bunch of potential terrorists.

Maybe Senator David Leyonhjelm can decide given his view that taking up the aged pension is "nothing to be proud of".

Or even our very own Pauline Hanson whose catch-cry is "No Asians or Muslims Here".

Here's me thinking that tolerance and the "fair go" were the foundation of "Australian values". Apparently not.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile