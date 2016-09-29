The Dixie Chicks to headlline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

AMERICAN country music stars The Dixie Chicks are heading down under for the first time in more than a decade, and their first stop is Ipswich.

The trio, one of America's best-selling bands of all time, will headline the 2017 CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank.

CMC organisers have moved the already announced festival dates back two weeks to accommodate the superstar headliners. The 10th anniversary event will now run from March 24 to 26.

"Because 2017 is the 10th anniversary of the festival, and we want to deliver the best possible line-up for the CMC Rocks audience, we made the tough decision to move the festival dates back by two weeks to make it happen," promoter Rob Potts said.

"We are all about the country music fans, and we want to make sure that 2017 exceeds expectations and is the biggest celebration to date."

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Mr Potts said he understood the date change would be an inconvenience for some fans who have already made travel arrangements.

"It wasn't done lightly and we know some fans will need to rearrange their plans, but there is plenty of time to do that," he said.

"We're confident that with Dixie Chicks headlining, and our incredible full artist line-up to come, fans will be able to refocus on the upcoming 10th Anniversary CMC Rocks. We have no doubt that it's going to be the best year yet."

After a six-year hiatus The Dixie Chicks reunited last year and are currently touring North America.

The award-winning all-girl group rose to fame in the last '90s with the hit album Wide Open Spaces and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

The Dixie Chicks from left, Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Marti Maguire pose with their awards for song of the year, for record of the year, for album of the year, for best country album, and for best country performance at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 11, 2007, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill

Last year's sold-out festival drew more than 45,000 music lovers to Willowbank over the three days and Queensland Minister for Tourism and Major Events Kate Jones hopes for another bumper turn out.

"Securing Dixie Chicks is a great coup and we hope next year's CMC Rocks QLD will be as successful as this year's sold out festival," Ms Jones said.

Due to overwhelming demand for on-site camping at Willowbank an additional 350 camping spots will be added to the 2017 event, a 15% increase on last year.

The festival's full 2017 line-up will be announced next Friday, October 7.

A 2017 loyalty pre-sale will run from 9am AEST on Wednesday 5 October through to 5pm AEST on Thursday 6 October, or until the allocation is exhausted.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9am AEST on Monday 10 October.

For more information go to the CMC Rocks website.