30°
News

Diwali lights up city and big crowd

Peter Chapman | 17th Oct 2016 5:05 PM
COLOUR YOUR WORLD: The Shere Punjab Bhangra Group entertaining the crowd at the 2016 Ipswich Diwali Festival.
COLOUR YOUR WORLD: The Shere Punjab Bhangra Group entertaining the crowd at the 2016 Ipswich Diwali Festival. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN INDIAN festival that celebrates victory over evil through lights, dance, music and colour has now cemented itself as one of Ipswich's most popular nights.

Ipswich businessman, Raj Sharma, started the Diwali Festival night packing out his restaurant, Indian Mehfil, in Darcy Doyle Place back in 2010.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Its reputation has grown to the point where the night had to be moved out onto the lawn in front of the restaurant so 600 seats could be brought in.

This year's Diwali Festival was sold out a month ago and 107 people were on a waiting list hoping for cancellations.

Mr Sharma's aim to bring all cultures together as one has certainly been embraced in Ipswich.

Those who danced the night away on Sunday were glad they managed to get in early.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  diwali festival ipswich spotted

Diwali lights up city and big crowd

Diwali lights up city and big crowd

PHOTOS: Did you attend Diwali Festival?

Woman rushed to hospital with snake bite

Reports that woman has been bitten on foot on rural property

Why this Ipswich teacher deserves a medal

LAST DAY: Blair State School teacher Helen Connor receives a guard of honour from students after retiring after 56 years of service.

Blair State School farewells Helen Connor after 25 years

Unlucky 14 for unlicensed driver on meth

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Motorist had been caught on 13 previous occasions without a licence

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil admitted he has "never forgot" the way he was treated by Sir Paul at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Early bird sales set records for must-see annual festival

Thelma Plum joins a stellar line up of more than 400 acts involving 2500 performers across the six days of the 2016-17 Woodford Folk Festival.

What lasts six days, involves 400 acts and is regular as Christmas

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

&quot;HIGH ON A HILL- UNSURPASSED VIEWS ON LARGE HOUSESITE&quot;

14 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 4 2 2 $379,000

A transformation has taken place at this newly renovated 4 bedroom; 2 bathroom home!. The current owners should be contenders for "The Block" with the style...

&quot;SPLASH INTO SUMMER - LOW SET ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGNED HOME!&quot;

64 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Be the envy of your friends when you become the proud owners of this architecturally designed home in popular Coalfalls. This lowset brick and tile four bedroom...

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

Bricks &amp; Mortar....You can&#39;t go wrong!

28 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 6 4 2 $549,000...

For those looking for options on where or how to invest, real estate has always been a save investment if retirement is drawing near. Well maybe this upmarket set...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

RACEVIEW BEAUTY

32 Raceview Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Time to take advantage of the hard work the owner has done to transform this Queenslander styled house into a beautiful home. This house must be inspected to...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE....READY TO MOVE!

1 Gliderway Street, Bundamba 4304

Commercial Construction is complete on the newest industrial development in Parkwest Business Estate ... Contact Agent

Construction is complete on the newest industrial development in Parkwest Business Estate with the first offering of 7 unique architecturally designed units...

Quiet, Convenient Location

15/15 Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $269,000

Situated in a quiet, gated complex your privacy is assured. This beautifully maintained unit features open plan living downstairs with internal access from the...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.