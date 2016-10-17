Diwali lights up city and big crowd

COLOUR YOUR WORLD: The Shere Punjab Bhangra Group entertaining the crowd at the 2016 Ipswich Diwali Festival.

AN INDIAN festival that celebrates victory over evil through lights, dance, music and colour has now cemented itself as one of Ipswich's most popular nights.

Ipswich businessman, Raj Sharma, started the Diwali Festival night packing out his restaurant, Indian Mehfil, in Darcy Doyle Place back in 2010.

Its reputation has grown to the point where the night had to be moved out onto the lawn in front of the restaurant so 600 seats could be brought in.

This year's Diwali Festival was sold out a month ago and 107 people were on a waiting list hoping for cancellations.

Mr Sharma's aim to bring all cultures together as one has certainly been embraced in Ipswich.

Those who danced the night away on Sunday were glad they managed to get in early.