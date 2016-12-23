Ditch the drink

FIVE people were killed on Ipswich roads last year as a result of drink driving.

For the past eight years, between 18 and 35 people have also been hospitalised every year for the same reason.

A survey of 3000 Queenslanders revealed 7% of Queenslanders drive when they are over the alcohol limit while 18% may drive the next day while still over the limit.

The most likely offenders? Drivers who admit to driving over the blood alcohol content limit on 10% of trips are more likely to be male, between the ages of 25-39, likely to drive long distances every week and are equally likely to live in the city as they are a regional area.

Tips to avoid drink driving

Plan to stay at a friends house, get a lift from a sober friend or catch public transport home if you are out drinking.

Leave your car at home instead of planning to 'leave it there overnight and taxi home' to eliminate temptation.

If you're going out with others, decide who will be the 'dry driver' before you head out.

Ipswich drink driving fatalities and hospitalisations