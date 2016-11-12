Dig deep if you want top quality produce

EXPECT to pay more for quality this week with some fresh produce categories demanding firm to expensive prices for Class One but reduced prices for fruit and vegetables of a lesser grade.

In the vegetable aisle, red capsicums are costly compared to the less-matured greens. Similarly, the best silverbeets are expensive and small squash will cost you more over the reasonably priced unpopular large or marked ones.

Bargain hunters can fill their baskets with cheap beetroot, broccoli, eggplant and leeks along with reasonably priced Asian vegetables, new season asparagus, cabbage, carrots, celery, mushrooms and also pumpkin.

Expect to pay top dollar for quality brussels sprouts, cauliflower, snow peas, potatoes and sweet potatoes while for slightly less, beans, fennel, parsnips, sweet corn, zucchini and onions are firmly priced.

When you're making a salad, toss in cheap continental cucumbers and eshallots or reasonably priced lettuce, mixed leaf salad and any variety of herbs for a really healthy culinary treat.

Avocados have reduced in cost but the better quality are still firmly priced.

Expect to pay firm prices for tomatoes and lebanese cucumbers.

Strawberries are a mixture of quality and price, depending on the regions they are grown so turn the punnet over to ensure that there is no juice or mould present which would indicate that the fruit is old.

Northern Territory mangoes are falling in price and eating well but prices are tipped to rise again when the season moves to the first of the Queensland flush in the weeks ahead.

Fruits that are value for money this week will include bananas, blueberries, limes, valencia oranges, kiwifruit and pawpaw.

Watermelon is mixed in quality and price with the best costing you quite a bit more.

The best low chill peach and nectarine varieties are also firmly priced but cheaper options are available.

Raspberries, lemons and pineapples are expensive, while apples, navel oranges, USA grown grapes, rockmelon and pears are all very firmly priced.