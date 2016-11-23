Diesel spill causing highway havoc

UPDATE 4PM: Police have advised an earlier crash on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank has been cleared.

A second crash involving a truck and car has been reported on the Cunningham Hwy at Ripley about 3pm.

Police are investigating.

EARLIER: DELAYS are expected on the Cunningham Hwy this afternoon following a crash between a truck and car.

Firefighters are working to clean up a 200m diesel spill caused in the collision at Willowbank about 2.45pm.

The crash is on the Ipswich-bound lanes near the Ebenezer Ck bridge.

The driver of the car has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck driver is not injured.