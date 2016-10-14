23°
News

Did black lung go under the radar?

Pamela Frost
| 14th Oct 2016 2:17 PM
Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.
Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BLACK lung disease in Queensland could have gone under the radar for decades and miners who have worked in the industry since the 1980s may have the disease and not know it, an inquiry heard on Friday.

In 1984, a report into black lung found there were 75 black lung diagnoses and suspected cases that year.

But there were none reported until last year when the first of 16 cases in Queensland was confirmed.

MPs grilled bosses in the Department of Natural Resources and Mines during a parliamentary inquiry briefing on Friday, questioning why there had been a significant gap in the disease since the 1980s.

Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg asked whether the department thought it was strange that there was an epidemic in 1980s and then it all went away.

He also asked whether this was a re-emergence of the disease, or whether the disease had not been competently diagnosed for years.

The department's director-general James Purtill said they were struggling to find information on what occurred between the 1984 report and the coal workers scheme that came in 10 years after it.

A parliamentary committee is investigating coal workers' pneumoconiosis (black lung) and is due to report to Parliament by April.

During a public briefing in Brisbane on Friday, Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller accused the department of archiving x-rays of 100,000 or more miners without reading them.

Mineral and energy resources deputy director-general Rachael Cronin said miners' medical assessments would have been examined by GPs and medical professionals and then sent to the department for storage.

"So it's possible that there's a significant number of confirmed cases that are basically tucked away in the archives somewhere that no one really knows a lot about?” Mr Springborg asked.

Mr Purtill said they would be able to explain later what they had been doing to assess whether that risk existed.

Mirani MP Jim Pearce also raised concerns about how the doctors who assessed miners were employed by the mining companies.

It was questioned whether doctors would have diagnosed a miner with black lung but not told the worker.

But Ms Cronin said doctors had robust ethical processes that they took very seriously.

During the briefing, Ms Miller also questioned whether the department had been in touch with the 75 coal miners who had been diagnosed in 1984.

"I understand that at the time those individuals were referred to medical advisers. We haven't followed up with them specifically in this recent period to my knowledge,” Ms Cronin said.

Ms Miller asked the director-general if he considered that a failure.

"This report has in fact been around since 1984 and as you said, there is a so called re-emergence of black lung which may or may not be right, and yet no one from your department has gone back to basically follow up on those men and women who may have been diagnosed with pneumoconiosis from 1984?”

Mr Purtill said it was difficult for him to answer that and have that information available.

Ms Miller asked for a report with details of every single miner who was diagnosed with black lung from 1984 and whether or not they were followed up.

She also asked the department whether documents had been destroyed; a question which Mr Purtill took on notice and will report back on.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  black lung black lung disease coal coal dust inquiry mining parliament politics

Major shops to now open from 7am to 9pm

Major shops to now open from 7am to 9pm

A groundbreaking ruling just handed down means shops in south-east Queensland will be able to open longer on Saturdays, as late as 9pm.

A-League recruit coup for Ipswich club

Ipswich Knights new BPL co-coaches Danny Wilson and Graham Ross.

Knights sign respected Queensland footballer

Residents take action over putrid smells

Angry Ripley residents are reporting a bad smell in the area for the past several weeks. From left, Bruce Stumer, David Dick, Megan Archer, and Cheryl Pittman. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Group believe smells lead to illness

Did black lung go under the radar?

Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.

Miners may have had black lung since 80s but didn't know: inquiry

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

Latest deals and offers

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

16 Katie Way, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $289,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this rendered low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers. Priced to sell well below current market value...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 $429,000...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $299,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

27 Parkview Drive, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

* Modern high set home * Nice and roomy open plan living * Modern built in kitchen with marble bench top and lots of storage space * Separate dining * Good sized...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

DA APPROVED 176 LOTS

32 Greenwood Village Road, Redbank Plains 4301

Residential Land 13.11 ha development site for 176 home sites.The land is level to ... EOI CLOSING...

13.11 ha development site for 176 home sites.The land is level to gently sloping. The Site is less than 400m to Redbank Plains Road in the growth corridor through...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $475,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

$7m facelift turns club around

Celebrating the extensions to CSI president Ray Watherston, CEO Clubs Queensland Doug Flockhart and CSI general manager Steve Edgar. Roxy Livermore did the honours.

Ugly duckling becomes a swan

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat