OPINION: Did Bennett split warrant a front page?

AS an editor you are faced with making key decisions each day.

You can only hope that you get very few wrong.

I noted that Sunday Mail editor Peter Gleeson decided to run a front page telling all that Wayne Bennett had split from his wife after almost 42 years of marriage.

Knowing Peter since he was a young reporter I realise it wouldn't have been an easy decision for him to put one of Queensland's most popular men on page one.

Did Bennett deserve that sort of public coverage over a very private matter?

Many will say no and I do have to agree. When the Broncos travelled down to Canberra back in the late 1990s, Bennett brought one of his disabled children along with him.

That child stumbled on the steep Bruce Stadium steps as I was walking behind. As I helped them to a seat next to Wayne, I looked into the face of a compassionate and caring father.

Raising two disabled children with his wife while managing a high pressure coaching position for so many years would have seen lesser men crumble.

He may be a high profile public figure, but some things in life are off-limits and that is his family.

It would have been them who were humiliated by the story, not Wayne Bennett.

For that reason I would have made it a short brief, rather than a front page expose.