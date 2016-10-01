27°
AUDIO: High standards for region's most expensive homes

Emma Clarke
| 1st Oct 2016 5:00 AM
PRIME PROPERTY: This landmark residence at Chuwar has sweeping views of the Brisbane River.
PRIME PROPERTY: This landmark residence at Chuwar has sweeping views of the Brisbane River. Leah Desborough

INVESTORS prying on Ipswich properties poised for housing development and with million dollar price tags have some stiff competition.

The multi-million-dollar luxury home market is split between buyers from down the street and across the globe.

Two homes leading the pack, a 100-year-old house on 157 acres at Walloon and a brick bungalow on close to 187 acres at Ripley, are expected to bring in between $1.5 and $2 million thanks to significant development opportunity.

They represent Ipswich City Council's Future Urban Areas under the South East Queensland Regional Plan, which is currently under review.

PFS Real Estate agent Megan Acutt said the strategically placed parcels of land provided a strong indication of future investment growth.

"The Ipswich City Council have always had their parcels that they were going to sub develop and give people the chance to expand around Ipswich because it's going to be growing," Ms Acutt said.

"The potential is there so long as you are still in the zoning of the future urban areas you will get money." Ms Acutt said the $1.5 million Walloon property was designated as both restricted land and for development. So far interest in the property has been 100% investor based.

"The estate has opened up huge opportunities for this property, we've had enquires based on that estate and what can be done in the Walloon area so it's a lovely house but besides that there are opportunities to do other things as well," she said.

Ipswich City Council Planning and Development Committee Chair Andrew Antoniolli said the council began forecasting for development growth with a planning scheme back in 2004. "We planned well into the future, not just four or five years but 20, 30 years or beyond," he said.

On the other side of town, just over an acre at Chuwar housing a luxury dwelling is attracting significant interest from local buyers waiting for the property to go on the market. McGrath Estate Agents agent Drew Davies said the property had the neighbours talking.

"A lot of people in the area had always noticed the home and were waiting for it to come to market. It's already had plenty of interest and has the locals talking," he said.

"I've seen sustained interest at the higher end of the property market in Brisbane's inner suburbs and with this property also, that is definitely the case."

The priciest

Almost 46 acres of land and a home at Purga is attracting offers over $1.6 million

Acreage poised for development and a 100-year-old home at Walloon are on the market for $1.5 million

Close to 190 acres at Ripley with a brick house is priced at $1.99 million

"River House" in Chuwar is attracting significant attention

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  expensive homes, housing development, ipswich, real estate

Iconic Ipswich pub now number one in Queensland

