Company behind $40m Ellenborough Towers missing in action

WHAT ever happened to the $40 million luxury development on Ellenborough St forecast in 2014 to be finished this year?

Good question says Mayor Paul Pisasale and the architects who put the plan before Ipswich City Council more than two years ago as the company behind the project, Indevel, is MIA.

The council gave Ellenborough Towers the green light in November 2014, making way for two residential towers, 108 apartments and retail space with cafes, a wine bar and fresh food markets which were supposed to revolutionise the residential unit market in Ipswich.

Construction was set to begin in mid 2015 with an 18 to 24 month time frame but to date, the site is yet to see a shovel.

Time is running out for Indevel as the council development approval's four year life span is has already used up almost three years.

Cr Pisasale said until he saw the "colour of their money", he was not getting excited.

Indevel is unable to be contacted and the Ellenborough Towers website is inactive.

Design and master plan architects Matrix Property Consultants, who drew the original plans before the council, are no longer in partnership with Indevel and managers are unable to specify why.

Managing director Varouge Patapan said it was disappointing to see the project not go ahead.

"There is a need for a project to revitalised and bring back the Ipswich CBD, it's stunning in terms of architecture and character and history," Mr Patapan said.

"There is enormous potential in the CBD and I applaud the council for observing a lot of the buildings, they are very charming and quaint.

"This town is so right for an opportunity to bring it all to life and the council loved the pitch."

He said the original plans specifically included a fresh food market and a partnership with Jamie Oliver which depended on the neighbouring Lockyer Valley, the fourth most fertile valley in the world.

"That produce should be capitalised on," he said.

"There is huge interest and demand from foodies who would enjoy a trip to Ipswich and markets championing local produce.

"We thought wow, we're sitting on a gold mine in this location."

Cr Pisasale said the developments like Ellenborough Towers were dependant on "the right time".

"The most important thing is we work with all the development industries and I don't get too excited about projects until I start seeing some positive action," he said.

"There are a lot of people coming into town but when they put their colour of their money on the table, I'll be more convinced.

"People chop and change, I can't drive development, all I can do is create the environment.

"Once the council drives the investment dollar, what will happen is the rest will follow.

"I know the CBD has gone through some tough times but I'm not going to lie down and let it die."