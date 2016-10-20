Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

BROOKWATER'S Dusit Thani Resort remains firmly on track to be completed within two years under the stewardship of its current developer Richard Turner.

That was the emphatic statement Mr Turner issued yesterday as he fired back at claims by the project's seed financing company, the Myst Group, that the project was in financial meltdown.

Myst made the claim in a press release on Tuesday saying they were placing Brookwater Resort Investments into receivership because they had failed to meet any scheduled loan repayments.

They went on to say they intended selling the land on which the resort was going to be built in an effort to recoup their money, believed to be in the vicinity of $25 million.

Mr Turner said he had great backers who remained 100% committed and the statement from Myst was just one individual making comments in the media to try and force his hand.

"This represents one small obstacle confronting the project and this will disappear through some ongoing negotiations.

"We have now given them some timing on a payout and this should all be wrapped up within a few months.

"It is no great hurdle and it isn't worrying myself, Dusit Thani or Springfield Land or the many investors who have already snapped up 150 of the 168 units in stage one of the resort."

Mr Turner said he hadn't been contacted by any investors and he didn't expect any calls because everyone knew exactly what they were buying into and loved the project.

"They have all visited the site, looked over the golf course and Springfield before signing a pre-sale agreement to pay upwards of $500k per unit."

The Myst Group remained tight lipped yesterday about their action but did say they were not seeking control of the development.

"We are just trying to get our money back," a spokesman said.

Mr Turner said while he was disappointed in the recent publicity he was a man of faith and he was confident his faith in the project would be totally vindicated in a few short years.

"This is going to be a great resort and great things are never easy to create, especially to finance."