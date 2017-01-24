Design tenders called for blue chip Rosewood Library

NEXT STAGE: Design tenders have been called for the new Rosewood Library.

IPSWICH City Council is seeking tenders from experienced and qualified consultants to design the new multi-million dollar Rosewood Library.

Cr David Pahlke said the next stage in bringing the highly anticipated library to fruition was the talk of Rosewood.

The library has been spoken of since the 1990s when John Nugent was the mayor.

Now it is set to become a reality.

"The Mayor (Paul Pisasale) promised it in the 2012 and the 2016 election and I thank him for his commitment to delivering it by November of 2019, when the doors will open," Cr Pahlke said.

Cr Pahlke said the total cost of the project was $6.5 million, including the land valued at $750,000 and car park, flood proofing and the fit-out.

The Rosewood based councillor said there were two key features of the library he wanted to see showcased.

"I hope it has some sort of historical presence and some sort of tourism presence," he said.

"That may just be a simple matter of a wall with tourism brochures on it that visitors to the library can pick out what they want.

"The other thing is a history reference room, something Rosewood has been crying out for for some time."

When the plans for the library were announced Cr Pahlke said the site for the library, on the corner of John St and Railway St, was one of the most strategic blocks of land in Rosewood.

He said Ipswich Libraries already had 6000 members from the Rosewood region.

Cr Pahlke said the library would present challenges for the designer.

"I am really worried that, at 800 square members, we are space poor," he said.

"But this is the biggest commitment any council has made to the Rosewood community...ever.

"We've had community consultation and this (call for tenders) is the next stage in the journey.

"It is justified from a business case point of view."

Tenders close on Tuesday, February 14 and necessary documents can be downloaded from Lgtenderbox.com.au for free.