Delays on Warrego after crash between ute and semi-trailer

TRAFFIC delays are expected on the Warrego Hwy following a crash between a ute and a semi-trailer this morning.
The crash happened just after 6.30am along the highway at Blacksoil near Karrabin.
One person, a passenger in the ute, was taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.
Police are still on the scene and one lane is blocked, but the highway is open.
Police are urging drivers to take care when approaching the area.
