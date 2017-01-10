DELAYED: New Puma will open in February

PROGRESS: New Puma service station and Zarraffa's at West Ipswich now expected to open in February.

THE new Puma precinct at West Ipswich is starting to come together.

Puma signage has been raised and the Zarraffa's Coffee on the property looks ready to go, but it will be a few more weeks until the centre opens.

When construction started, the new petrol station on the corner of Brisbane and Clay Sts, which will also include a Hungry Jack's, was expected to be opening before Christmas.

In November that was revised to January "due to local roadworks".

Now Puma says it will likely be opening in early February, citing the holiday period and "unforeseen building delays" for holding up the project.

An official opening date is expected to be confirmed within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, there are still three vacant tenancies inside the new service centre.

In December, Colliers International agent Andrew Birkett had been "in talks with a number of interested national clients" but was yet to secure any for the precinct.

Yesterday, the QT was not able to reach Mr Birkett.

One of the tenancies, designed with an underground car park, has already been earmarked in the development application as a gym or medical centre.

Synergy Property Partners are behind the project and have an application before the council for a similar development along the same stretch, some 500 metres away, on the site of the old One Mile Hotel.

The demolition of the One Mile Hotel in December created outrage within the community with concerns Ipswich's heritage was being torn apart.

Rumours there were plans to replace the building with a petrol station were confirmed when Synergy Lodged its application last year.

The council is yet to make a decision on the proposal for the One Mile Hotel site.