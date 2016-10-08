Defendant grandfather to give evidence in own trial

A TRIAL of a grandfather charged for allegedly indecently treating his granddaughter and showing her pornography will continue next week in Ipswich District Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to six offences including indecent treatment of a child under 12 being of lineal descent, three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 being of lineal descent, maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child and wilful exposure to a child under 16.

The court yesterday heard the defendant would call and give evidence.