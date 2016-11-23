33°
Dealer caught preying on addicts 'begging' for hit

Emma Clarke
| 23rd Nov 2016 1:34 PM Updated: 1:40 PM

WHEN the clock strikes midnight and wages hit drug users bank accounts, dealers are called to task.

It is a sequence of events Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren describes as "people begging" to be supplied with dangerous drugs.

Joshua Ray Dean Beddow's role in that process was driven by a need to fuel his own drug addiction but he "didn't consider himself to be a big time drug runner".

The 24-year-old spent his time chasing debts, weighing and packaging drugs, running a credit system, and supplying methamphetamine and cannabis before he was caught in May last year.

Ipswich District Court heard Beddow sent text messages to another person involved in the drug supply process, complaining about a dealer "undercutting the market, cutting the price back".

He complained about other dealers selling drugs for as little as $50.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said Beddow supplied drugs on three occasions and prepared to supply drugs on five occasions.

He said they related to amounts of between 0.1g and 1.75g for values between $100 and $750.

Defence lawyer Robert Carroll said Beddow was taken advantage of in the drug supply process but there was a level of commerciality.

He said Beddow was concerned about being sentenced to actual imprisonment and being forced to leave his partner and two children "out of his own stupidity".

The court heard Beddow stopped using drugs when his partner became pregnant and he was "scared straight".

"He's fallen down and behaved in a way that is not his character," Mr Carroll said.

"Things were not going swimmingly and he reached out for a crutch and absolutely the wrong one."

References before the court read Beddow would "do anything for his family".

"Resorting to drug use and dealing in drugs is not the action of someone who would do anything for his family, it is quite the contrary," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Beddow pleaded guilty to eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug related utensils.

Judge Horneman-Wren said there was an element of sophistication in the street level offending.

"The victim impact statement is standing in front of me facing sentence," he said.

"You are the victim of these crimes just as everyone you sold to.

"The next person I deal with may very well be someone you supplied and they may have resorted to drug use to fuel an addiction.

"That's the impact of this insidious drug".

Beddow was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

