Deadly antics caught on camera: Close call on highway

A DANGEROUS overtaking manoeuvre has been caught on dash cam, showing the deadly antic motorists are exposed to in our region.

Warwick man Scott Clubb was travelling near Cunninghams Gap on the Aratula side on Christmas Eve when he was confronted by a shocking sight.

An oncoming motorist crossed double lines to overtake another vehicle, nearly causing a collision.

A motorist attempts a dangerous manoeuvre on the Cunninghams Gap, near Aratula. Andrew Backhouse

Mr Clubb's wife and two young girls were in the car with him at the time.

A elderly lady was travelling behind him, setting the scene for what could have been a horrific crash the day before Christmas.

Mr Clubb slammed the driver as inconsiderate and stupid.