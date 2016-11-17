Dead arsonist said 'I am a champion'

Arsonist Neil De Graaf posted 'I am a champion' on Facebook days before his grisly death.

HE sounded like a man convinced he was on the cusp of greatness, not a gruesome death after a ghastly crime.

What was Neil De Graaf thinking in his final moments?

We will never know.

But in a haunting final social media post, the man who deliberately set fire to a Brookwater home, and ultimately himself, said he was "going to achieve something great this year".

Earlier on Facebook he had said: "I am and will become a champion."

He also quoted the late martial artist Bruce Lee's quote to "pray not for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one".

The SAS motto 'who dares wins" also got a mention.

De Graaf, a senior relationship manager with Healthcare at ANZ, died Tuesday night in Royal Brisbane Hospital from the burns he suffered in the attack on Monday night.

De Graaf had rammed his black BMW into the home of the mother of his former love interest, April Laing, and poured two canisters of accelerant around the two-storey property before setting it on fire with the family still inside.

HORROR: The arson attack by Neil De Graaf on this Brookwater home resulted in his own death. David Nielsen

But two days earlier, on his Facebook page, he made grandiose statements like a man sure he was destined for glory.

"I'm feeling inspirational, like I'm going to achieve something great this year," he wrote on Saturday at 8.20am in his final post.

"I want to share success with those I care about and I want them to be successful too, whatever that looks like for you.

"Let me know if I can help in any way, to support you or help you be successful. I'm 100% genuine with this offer."

De Graaf also linked to an inspirational speech on You Tube, made in the US, called 'I am a champion'.

The clip has had over 18 million views.

In it the speaker continually asks his audience "Who am I?" and answers it in unison with the audience with "I am a champion".

Included in the speech are phrases like "I will conquer what has not been conquered", "I will acknowledge my opponents do not expect me to win, but I will never surrender" and "I will rip the heart from my enemy and leave it bleeding on the ground because he cannot stop me".

De Graaf went on to say that he played the video before he would train, or while training if he felt he could not push any harder.

"Failure is the condiment that makes success taste so good," he wrote.

"I have the champion mindset, because I am and will be a champion. I love this positive mindset thinking."

De Graaf, a fan of the band Pearl Jam, urged his readers to become stronger and "take from life and the world what you want".

"Because you are a good person... you chose to become the best version of yourself you could be," he wrote on Facebook.

"A true champion lifts those around them up with them. A champion creates other champions."