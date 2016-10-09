26°
Sport

Dave's 11 sixes give Swifts a ton of hope

David Lems
| 9th Oct 2016 5:45 PM
Swifts batsman Heshan Anarathunga during Saturday's comfortable one-day victory over Centrals at Mark Marsh Oval.
Swifts batsman Heshan Anarathunga during Saturday's comfortable one-day victory over Centrals at Mark Marsh Oval.

AN incredible lower order century from Swifts master blaster David Roberts gave Swifts the perfect start in their quest for one-day honours this season.

Batting at number seven, Roberts smashed 119, helping his side post a commanding 248 off 45 overs against Centrals at Mark Marsh Oval.

Centrals could only manage 141 in reply under the weight of having to maintain such a high run rate.

Swifts co-captain Cameron Wood was among those stunned by Roberts' blazing innings in the revamped Ipswich-Toowoomba first grade cricket competition.

Roberts struck 11 sixes before being run out.

"He was fantastic,'' Wood said.

"He hit them halfway up the park at one stage.

"It's good because he was in hospital, quite sick in the off-season.

"He wanted to bat towards the bottom there and he went out and just smashed them everywhere.''

Roberts' destructive contribution at Limestone Park came after Swifts were 5/94. It was his first 100 in first grade one-dayers.

Wood's co-captain Dylan Hickson shared in a 100-run stand, feeding Roberts the strike while he was in such menacing form.

Legspinner Aravinda Rathnayaka took 3/14 to deny Centrals any chance of victory.

Wood was excited about Swifts depth, with a number of handy contributions in Saturday's opening match of the new season.

"We talked about that the last three weeks as we've had a full squad at training now,'' Wood said.

"All we wanted to do was beat Centrals in the first game.

"Hopefully with the squad we've got now, we want to be playing in the final.''

Wood is happy about his new leadership role with Hickson.

"It's good. I've known Dyl since McCasker-Treloar (junior teams) back when we were 11 or 12,'' Wood said.

Meanwhile, Northsiders also made a promising start, beating Brothers by 44 runs at Keith Sternberg Oval.

Full results were unavailable today.

Tough starts

The understrength Eastern Taipans lost by 100 runs in their first game against Toowoomba opponents Western Districts at the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve.

The Taipans, missing six first graders who were at a wedding, were bowled out for 93 in 41.2 overs.

Western Districts earlier made 2/193 off their 45 overs, with master batsman Brian May not out on 91.

Toowoomba side University (212) beat Thunder (9/161) in the other game.

Club captains are requested to email their scoreboards each Sunday morning to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  david roberts, great centuries, ipswich and toowoomba one day cricket competition, ipswich cricket, swifts cricket club

