Dangerous fire season ahead for Ipswich

High temperatures and dry conditions mean a higher fire risk for Ipswich.

HIGH temperatures will create tinderbox conditions in Ipswich this week, with firefighters warning residents to be prepared or risk death.

The mercury is expected to reach 30 tomorrow in Ipswich.

Rural Fire Services Queensland area director Paul Storrs said this meant the region would be classed as having a Very High Fire Danger risk.

"Things will dry out very quickly and fires, particularly grass fires, will (be likely to) develop," he said.

In general, the region's fire season begins at the end of winter in September and the risk of fire increases until November.

Unseasonal wet weather during winter has made hazard reduction burning difficult throughout parts of Queensland, meaning Ipswich residents must be more prepared than ever for disaster to strike.

"People with plans are the ones who survive," Mr Storrs said.

"Land owners need to know if they will stay and defend or leave and prepare for that.

"Right around the district we are reminding people to clean out their gutters, move firewood away from houses and make sure smoke alarms are working."

Mr Storrs, who has been in the emergency services for more than 20 years, remembered one instance where being prepared meant the difference between losing or keeping a home.

"A few years ago there was a person who wan't prepared for a fire, it burned their shed to the ground," he said.

"The owner of the neighbouring property had not a single bit of damage.

"You have to have a plan in place."

For more on how to prepare for bushfires, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.