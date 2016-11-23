Damp change on the cards

Showers are forecast for Ipswich over the next week.

The Bureau says the city is a chance of a shower from tomorrow through to next Monday, with temperatures remaining in the low 30s.

Today is expected to be partly clouded with a high of 33 and a 10 percent chance of rain.

The temperature will go up tomorrow by two degrees and there will also be an increased probability of a shower or two.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday with the wet weather peaking on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a 70 to 60 percent chance of a shower.