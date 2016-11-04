Dam earns region millions as visitors spend big

WHILE the council begins exploring ways to boost its tourist numbers, a nearby attraction is already pumping millions into the local economy.

The Caravan Industry Association State of Industry 2016 report revealed caravan and camping visitors went on 11 million trips in Australia in 2015 - 7% more than 2014.

Many of those were at Somerset Dam which attracted 45,000 visitors last year. That number is likely to grow with a $50,000 expansion project to build ten new powered sites underway.

For businesses operating in the tourism sector those visits mean more money for the local economy including Escape2 Lake Somerset Holiday Park at Hazeldean which pumped an estimated $7.3 million into the Brisbane Valley region.

Escape2 Holiday Parks general manager Lyndall Murray said regional economies received the lion's share of the benefits.

"Each visitor to a holiday park in Queensland spends on average $152 per night - much of which flows into local businesses like shops, cafes, servos and local attractions,” she said.

Ms Murray said Escape2 Lake Somerset Holiday Park had long been a popular playground for water sports and fishing but there had been a marked increase in the number of families over the past 12 months.

"People want to get out of the city and we are only 90 minutes from Brisbane, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

"Families are looking for value-for-money holidays where their kids can enjoy water skiing and other activities - and where mum and dad have the choice to stay in a modern cabin rather than tow a caravan or pitch a tent. The expansion is part of ongoing renovations to ensure our holiday parks keep pace with the demand for affordability and comfort, as well as convenience.”