Cutting Palestinian aid a goofy proposal

BACKBENCHER MP Abbott proposes to cut Australia's $43.6 million in foreign aid to West Bank, Palestinian Territories. This money goes toward schools and roads.

As a long-time volunteer in Israel and Palestine, I've seen benefits from Australia's investments.

West Bank has a shortage of classrooms and good teachers; what we find in Australia's worst-funded schools are often luxuries in Palestine.

Australian aid provides jobs, education, commerce, and futures for Palestinians of all ages. The obvious alternative: kids on the street with nothing to do, poverty, unrest.

I'm happy to introduce Abbott to learn how $16/person/year helps. I challenge them to join me on my self-funded trips and meet people trying to live normal lives and give to their kids what we take for granted: safety, security, hope, a future!

JUDY BAMBERGER

O'Connor