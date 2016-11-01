PHOTOS: Cup day party for good cause

FOR punters at the PA Hotel, cheering on the runners in this year's Melbourne Cup was about something far more serious then enjoying a few social drinks and perhaps backing a winner.

This afternoon's Melbourne Cup function at Char'd Restaurant - one of dozens held across the city - attracted more than 100 immaculately dressed race fans, while also raising $1000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Photos View Photo Gallery

PA Hotel manager Peter Coultas said the race that stops the nation provided the ideal opportunity for Ipswich people to give back to the community.

"We've raised money for the Leukaemia Foundation over the last 4-5 years and always focus on helping a charity," he said.

"It's a good day to get people through the doors but for us it's also about working with charities."

Melbourne Cup day functions were held at pubs and clubs across Ipswich, attracting thousands of people lucky enough to get the afternoon off work.