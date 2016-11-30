33°
Police close Cunningham Hwy after fatal traffic crash

30th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Preliminary investigations indicate the truck and sedan collided on the highway approximately 3km south of Warrill View.
Preliminary investigations indicate the truck and sedan collided on the highway approximately 3km south of Warrill View. 9News

One person is dead after a horror traffic crash between a car and a semi-trailer on the Cunningham Highway late last night.

Police remain at the scene of the crash that occurred at Warrill View at about 11.30pm.

Preliminary investigations indicate the truck and sedan collided on the highway approximately 3km south of Warrill View.

The highway is still closed in both directions and is expected to remain so for some time.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route or delay their travel.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

There is no further information available at this time.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  traffic crash warrill view

One person is dead after a horror crash between a car and a semi-trailer on the Cunningham Highway late last night.

  • News

  • 30th Nov 2016 5:30 AM

Local Partners

