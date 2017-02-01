Cultures collide: Simon and Alene's TV wedding

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

SIMON McQuillan hopes humour is the key to unlocking his bride's heart.

The Booval-based truck parts manufacturer met Sydney-based nurse Alene Khatcherian for the first time at the altar on Married At First Sight tonight.

The show's matchmakers declared Simon, whose love life was derailed for years by a serious form of epilepsy, the most unlucky in love groom they'd ever seen.

But the 36-year-old is unlucky no more, finding common ground with his Lebanese-born wife Alene through humour.

"I had a great time," Simon told the QT.

"When I walked in and saw to the left-hand side all of my wife's friends and family and then my family, I thought immediately 'Okay she's local to the Sydney area'. I just knew she was a city girl."

He even won over her wary bridesmaid and best friend, who was initially skeptical and took Alene accidentally dropping her wedding ring in the toilet as a bad omen.

Simon said he had no qualms about marrying someone from another cultural background, and even had a go at dancing to a Lebanese drumming group with Alene at their wedding reception.

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian at their wedding reception in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Channel 9

"I knew I had to be realistic in the sense that I might be matched with someone who might have children or have had previous relationship issues like a divorce, and I had to be open to someone who's from a multicultural background," he said.

Similarly, Alene appeared happy to be matched with an 'Aussie farmer'.

"Simon seems to be a really, really nice guy," she said.

"He seems to be very grounded and humble. I think I owe him a chance or maybe two or three.

"Personality wise he's ticking a lot of boxes."

While the couple didn't feel an initial physical attraction, they are trusting in the expert matchmakers who paired them.

"We didn't find any immediate attraction whatsoever, which sounds mean but we just weren't attracted to each other at all," he said.

"I said from the get go let's just be open and honest with one another and take it as it comes.

"I think it will be a slow cooker."

Cameras will next catch up with the couple the morning after their nuptials in Sunday's episode. They will then go on a honeymoon before moving in to a Sydney apartment for the remainder of the reality show's eight-week experiment.

Married At First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.