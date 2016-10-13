27°
CSI facelift turns a club around

Peter Chapman | 13th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Celebrating the extensions to CSI president Ray Watherston, CEO Clubs Queensland Doug Flockhart and CSI general manager Steve Edgar. Roxy Livermore did the honours.
Peter Chapman

WHAT a difference a year can make.

The old Ipswich RSL Services Club was on its knees and the future was bleak.

A negotiated takeover by the Hotel Club Services kept the doors open and promises were made that it would be better than ever.

They certainly lived up to their boasts and last night the club toasted its $7 million facelift.

Since getting the keys in December the club, under its new name CSI, has gone from strength to strength.

Membership which had slipped to just 5000 has now risen to 15,000 and meal service alone has more than doubled.

And this has all happened in the midst of a refurbishment that at sometimes made the club seem like a building site.

Club general manager, Steve Edgar, says quality and friendly service from a committed team has worked wonders.

NEW LOOK: The Long Horn Bistro Bar and Grill is one of the features of the multi-million dollar extensions to club CSI.
Peter Chapman

"We now have a great product and we are serving it up with a smile by great people,” he said.

The success of CSI is exciting news for those looking for a position in the hospitality industry. Staff numbers were down to just 35 at the takeover point and this has now grown to 50.

"With the renovations now completed we will expand our staff even further and we will be looking for another 25 people to join our team in the next three months,” Mr Edgar said.

"While the work inside the club has finished CSI will now look to improving the outside areas, particularly the car parking.

"Next week we will also be extending our trading hours out to 4am seven days a week.

"Patrons can also look forward to an expanded food offering and more entertainment.

"We have taken an old RSL and moved it into the 21st century using a proven club business model.

"Ipswich is already embracing what we have done and now the builder's tools have been packed away the future couldn't be any brighter.

"It is really a new beginning for the club.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich, ipswich rsl services club, property, redevelopment

