Crowds applaud Orion Lagoon

LATEST figures have confirmed the outstanding success of the Orion Lagoon in its first year of operation.

Opened in September 2015, it was expected to attract just on 100,000 visitors in year one, instead more than 400,000 dipped their toes into the water.

Parks spokesman Cr David Morrison said Orion Lagoon had quickly cemented itself as a must-visit destination for families in South East Queensland, attracting people from right across Ipswich and beyond.

SUCCESS: Councillors Cheryl Bromage and David Morrison have both been stunned by the success of the Orion lagoon in its first year of operation.

"It is more than just a lagoon, it is a fully equipped recreation destination where families can enjoy quality time together outdoors," he said.

"This summer is set to be another big one with plenty of families already flocking to the lagoon in recent weeks as the weather hots up." Orion Lagoon recently won the Leisure Facilities: Development Award at Parks and Leisure Australia's 2016 National Awards of Excellence.

Cr Cheryl Bromage said the award was recognition of the careful consideration that went into designing the lagoon.

"When we were finalising plans for Orion Lagoon, we looked to create a facility that catered for a range of people and one that families would embrace," Cr Bromage said.

"The remarkable attendance figure is a pretty clear message that we achieved that goal and the award from Parks and Leisure Australia is the icing on the cake for those involved with designing and delivering the project."