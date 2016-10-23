UPDATE: Qld Rail ups customer service after driver shortage

FRUSTRATED: Sunshine Coast commuters Kieron Wallace and Jeff Addison, pictured in 2015, are among those frustrated at the state of current rail services.

UPDATE 4.25pm:

EXTRA customer service staff have been put on by Queensland Rail following Friday's driver shortage that saw more than 100 Citytrain services cancelled.

A shortage of drivers following the opening of the Moreton Bay Rail Link saw services across south-east Queensland slashed on Friday.

An interim timetable is being prepared and will take effect on Tuesday. Just how that will affect Sunshine Coast-Ipswich rail services remains unknown.

Queensland Rail held an urgent board meeting today to try and address the problem and released a statement later this afternoon.

Queensland Rail is expecting "minimal alterations", if any, to the network tomorrow, with the interim timetable to be finalised and released on Monday.

Queensland Rail CEO Helen Gluer said the new timetable would look to avoid peak period disruptions.

"The focus under this plan is to protect the peak periods and ensure that we continue to deliver a high level of service frequency and capacity morning and afternoons.

"The interim timetable will deliver certainty for our customers and restore trust in our service."

Ms Gluer said they were "pulling out all the stops" but said customers should be prepared to face a couple of weeks with changes to services as the transition to the new timetable was carried out.

"Our roster covers 928 traincrew and over the past fortnight, we've had drivers and guards come back from leave and take on extra shifts to try and get us through, but bringing shifts forward means we hit crunch point last Friday," she said.

"We now need to ensure fatigue and safety breaks for crews and transition across to new rostering and timetable arrangements, as we work to get ourselves back on track.

"We will be working hard to manage our resources and minimise the impact in peak times, as well as making sure we give as much advance notice as possible. We ask that our customers to continue to check the TransLink website to plan their journey.

"In addition to providing advanced notice through the TransLink website, we will increase the number of customer service staff across the network to support customers with any changes."

Recruitment of a further 100 drivers and 100 guards to ease resourcing pressures approved by the State Government in November last year started in December 2015.

EARLIER:

QUEENSLAND Rail is currently holding an urgent board meeting in a bid to avoid a repeat of Friday's service crisis that saw more than 100 Citytrain services cancelled due to a shortage of drivers.

A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said the meeting was ongoing this afternoon to try and find the fix with a statement set to be made at 2pm.

The driver shortage was reported to have come as a result of the opening of the new Moreton Bay Rail Link, which led to a shortage of qualified drivers for other services.

An interim timetable is being constructed as we speak, the Queensland Rail spokeswoman said that was expected to be finalised by tomorrow and would come into effect on Tuesday.

Queensland Rail has said trains will run as usual tomorrow, although it was unclear whether all usual services would remain unaffected.

The spokeswoman said the interim timetable would not affect one specific area and would try to avoid affecting peak-period services.

RAIL Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow slammed the interim timetable and the expected "weeks of potential disruptions" before the system was back to full capacity.

"The public has lost confidence in the public transport network," Mr Dow wrote in an email to the Daily this morning.

"It is not only rail but bus is poorly performing as well. Cancelled services, no shows and chronic late services means missed connections, hours added to journey times.

"It has got to the point where it is near impossible to rely on public transport in SEQ for critical time appointments. There are no compensation mechanisms."

Mr Dow said the service disruptions would place unnecessary pressure on many tertiary students heading into exam periods.

"Good luck SEQ. You are going to need it from here. A failed state," his email finished.

The Daily will update with the Queensland Rail statement this afternoon and has sought information from Queensland Rail on the effect the interim timetable will have on Sunshine Coast services.