Crews battling vegetation fire at Ironbark

UPDATE 4.30PM: FIRE crews have left the scene of a blaze at Ironbark which started shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

The fire was extinguished by 4pm.

3.20pm: EMERGENCY services are on scene of a vegetation fire with a significant smoke warning at Ironbark.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the blaze on Ivan Lane off Brisbane Valley Hwy at 2.15pm.

Queensland Police are on scene to assist with traffic control however there is no property under threat.

Two rural fire crews remain on scene to control the blaze.