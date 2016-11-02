Creativity was Beck's cure-all for boredom

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck to talk about all things performing, painting and influences.

C: When did you first start making music?

S: I had piano lessons when I was younger, I started when I was about eight I think. I kind of just learnt the guitar out of boredom. But yeah I got into it myself when I was 13.

C: Earlier this year you released your second album "Panacea", can you tell me a little bit about that album?

S: The meaning of the word Panacea is the solution to all problems, and to me it was a summary of the last couple of years before releasing it. We recorded it at Studio 301 at Byron Bay, and that was actually the last album to be recorded there.

C: Was it an extensive writing/recording process?

S: I'm kind of always writing, when it turns to releasing something I look at all my songs and bunch them all together. I decide which songs will go together and which are more catchy At the end of the day, I don't really know which ones are going to work.

C: How many instruments did you perform on your album?

S: There were some guest guitars, but I did most of the guitars, piano and keyboard. I sang and did backing vocals. I think that's about it.

C: Do you have any hobbies outside of music

S: I actually really like painting, it's not proper painting. It's not like amazing or anything, it just helps me turn my mind off. I've just been painting the last few years and drawing.

C: You recently supported Ball Park Music on their most recent album tour, how'd the tour go?

S: It was amazing, we played some insane venues. It was really fun hanging out with the Ball Park guys and the Creases.

C: Which venue was your favourite to perform at?

S: My favourite was probably the Enmore, that was insane. I totally wasn't expecting it, as I'd never been there before.

C: Do you have any musical influences?

S: Performance wise, I guess I always looked up to David Bowie and The Cat Empire, yeah lots of bands. I also really like Robert Plant and the way that he sings. The carefree, wailing... I love it (laughs)

C: If you had only three words to describe your music, which three words would you use?

S: Amazing, fantastic and wonder