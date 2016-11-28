Creativity sees high school student make $1000

BIG EFFORT: Year 8 student Emily Weber, 13, made and sold hair decorations, some of which she and vet Dean Tait are wearing, to raise $1133 for the AWLQ.

FOR the last 10 months of high school, student Emily Weber has been spending her spare time making hair decorations.

Between January and October, Emily made and sold 433 decorations as part of a school assignment.

It takes 10 minutes to make each one, meaning Emily has devoted about 80 hours to her project.

The assignment, $10 Talents Challenge, wasn't due until Term 3, but Emily wanted to get a head start to ensure she raised enough money to help her chosen charity buy something worthwhile.

This month, she handed the Animal Welfare League Community Vet Clinic $1133 to buy a much-needed suction pump.

The West Moreton Anglican College student said it was an easy decision deciding which charity to support.

"I want to be a vet when I grow up,” Emily said.

"I love caring for animals.”

Emily has grown up on a small farm anf is determined to do all she can to save as many animals as possible.

Her mother Sharyn said she was very proud of Emily's achievement.

"It's been a long year and she put so much effort and time into this,” Sharyn said.

AWLQ veterinarian Dean Tait said without Emily's donation, the centre wouldn't have been able to afford the new suction pump, most commonly used during surgeries and tick cases.