Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

Joel Gould
| 17th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.
PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

ON LIFE support since the 2011 floods, a visionary plan for the North Ipswich woollen mills is set to see it resuscitated and become the beating heart of the city's creative community.

The QT spoke to Mayor Paul Pisasale and creative thinker Don Walker at the site this week and it's worth stating that we had not seen two more excited individuals about the future possibilities for this historic building, which was once the epicentre of the working class suburb. 　

Ipswich City Council owns the building and surrounding land so the public are the ones who will benefit from the plan to transform the building into a cultural centre with arts of all persuasions and markets.

Mr Walker has a background in the theatre and television and is part of a group called Creative Industries and Technologies of the Future (CITOF).

The group, in consultation with architects, entrepreneurs and those well-schooled in the creative sphere, has submitted a document to council about a visionary future use of the woollen mills. On the title page it has a quote "a conversation worth having...for the benefits of many".

The document says that Cr Pisasale's commitment to dedicating the woollen mills to the creative industries and markets is the starting point for the conversation, which can now see a "collaboration between our local authorities and our creative community".

The QT spent time with Mr Walker and Cr Pisasale and it is heartening that their visions match up in many ways.

In the CITOF document, and this was a point reiterated by Mr Walker, it states that we "need to be able to shape our future while preserving the uniqueness of an industrial building rich in working class history".

The document adds that "the aesthetic qualities of this building, signal a path where its authenticity and cultural value can once again, reflect Ipswich's best efforts and aspirations".

Mr Walker says the submission is about getting the conversation started about the possibilities for the future while respecting the past.

The building was constructed in the 1890s as woollen mills and was a plywood factory prior to the 2011 floods when 164 workers lost their jobs.

"This place has been desolate since 2011 so we need to revitalise it," Mr Walker says.

"It is the history and the heritage of this building that is so important.

"It was a woollen mill during the 1914 war and they used to make the fabric for military uniforms here.

"So there is a huge working class history here at North Ipswich.

"It has a tremendous position here in terms of access to the centre of town and the river.

"That all could link up so this can become a catchment centre for creativity."

The CITOF document, which the QT will examine in more detail in the months ahead, puts forward some stunning suggestions for how creative industries of all varieties can be part of that vision.

Everything from performing arts, visual arts and design, Aboriginal and multicultural arts and culture through to creative writing workshops, traditional arts and crafts and new and alternative art forms get a detailed mention.

The group has really thought outside the box and included technologies of the future such as virtual worlds, robotics and 3D printing. A section is also set aside on markets.

"This project will unite the community," Cr Pisasale says.

"In the arts we have creatively driven people who need support to exploit their cultural, inner spirit.

"But because they are so creative, a lot of artists don't have business skills.

"So what we are going to do is create the environment where they can make a living.

"That will bring customers to their product so they can survive and thrive.

"This building will be the venue for the leading cultural and creative arts centre in the country.

"But our artists have never had a home. They've been in their house, in their dungeon, over there or stuck in a little corner. But now they will have a home.

"Council is 100 per cent behind this. It was an election promise of mine.

"I wanted to do it 15 years ago but we weren't in a position.

"I would love to do this all tomorrow, but the money is the question and I need to get government funding and grants.

"I have put aside $250,000 in the budget to transform this building and we will have community consultation with people like Don and his group.

"They have been fantastic, but they have been doing it on their own."

 

VISION: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale (right) and Don Walker from Creative Industries and Technologies of the Future (CITOF) are excited about the endless possible uses of the old woollen mills in North Ipswich.
VISION: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale (right) and Don Walker from Creative Industries and Technologies of the Future (CITOF) are excited about the endless possible uses of the old woollen mills in North Ipswich.

But now they are doing it together with a mayor committed to the task.

"We are looking at an 'eat street' and markets. But it will have a big focus on the arts. My vision is for studios for artists and art classes going on," Cr Pisasale says.

"From the woollen mills around to Cribb Park will be botanical gardens.

"We are talking to stakeholders and we have engaged people to work with them. We will get our plan right and then go for it.

"You can build all the roads and buildings that you like, but if you don't nurture your culture and the arts you are not a city. That is the heart and soul of the community.

"It will be a world class facility. It is an historic building and when you go into it the sense of character is unbelievable."

Cr Pisasale points out that many professionals are now making a bee line back to Ipswich after leaving the city in the past, and he foresees the same result with the arts.

"Now it is time to capture the arts and our wonderful creative people," he says.

Ipswich photographer Rob Williams, well known for his highly regarded 'Faces of Ipswich' exhibition, says the interior of the woollen mills is a space full of potential for the creative industries.

 

Dancer Emily Rowles is all grace and style during a portrait shoot inside the former woollen mills.
Dancer Emily Rowles is all grace and style during a portrait shoot inside the former woollen mills.

"A photographer (Scott Belzner) from the Gold Coast was looking for a place to do a photo shoot with an international dancer (Emily Rowles) so I told him about a beautiful place in Ipswich that is rustic... and that is just what he wanted," Williams says.

"So I contacted council and they said 'no worries, come on in'.

"This is a beautiful space. There is plenty of room. You could get 40 photographers in here doing portrait sessions at once.

"What I like about the plan for the woollen mills is that it will be used for the arts and not just a run-of-the-mill business. Council's vision is an adaptive re-use of the space."

Mr Walker is keen to bounce around a vision that "engages the community as a whole".

"We understand it is going to be a centre for creativity, and that opens it up," he says.

"There are people who may not consider themselves as artists but who have a very strong creative bent. They may be inventors, set makers or people who think imaginatively.

"We could be the 'off-Broadway' to Brisbane in many respects because it is a lot cheaper here so things can be tried out without major expenses.

"We are looking for affordable workshop spaces in conjunction with all sorts of partnerships to make the whole site work, so it will have commercial aspects with things like coffee bars, catering and products that could be sold.

"It is also about making it accessible to young people so they can develop an arts career here.

"The council is to be congratulated for its vision for the future of it although it will take time for it all to come together.

"There are lots of models out there so we have bundled them up. Council is looking for ideas for discussion.

"The great thing about the space is that it is right next to the sporting grounds (at North Ipswich Reserve) so you have two audiences in one.

"We really want to see sport and arts together. This can be 'the football field of the arts'."

Cr Pisasale chimes in and adds "this will be the Lang Park of the arts".

 

The rustic interior of the old woollen mills building at North Ipswich that Council will transform.
The rustic interior of the old woollen mills building at North Ipswich that Council will transform.

The Ipswich creative arts community is set to help ensure the building is "alive and working again" and Mr Walker says it will have to roll up its sleeves to find imaginative and sensitive ways to tell the stories of a building "rich in working class history".

The CITOF document has certainly done that.

"We have tried to make it as inclusive as possible and have enjoyed positive support for the concept with the meetings we've had with significant individuals and organisations," Mr Walker says.

"We hope this will keep generating ideas with ongoing consultations."

Cr Pisasale says the combination of resources will be unstoppable.

"The most important thing is that this didn't fall into development hands," Cr Pisasale says.

"The people of Ipswich own this. This will mean that our kids and grandkids can enjoy heritage for the rest of their life.

"Every person has a creative side but we fail as a community if we don't extract the creative side out of every person.

"Yes, you have the professionals. But this is a place for all. We are going to redefine what arts are to a community."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  arts, culture, don walker, north ipswich, paul pisasale, woollen mills

