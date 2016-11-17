Crash takes out Baines Park sign

Emergency services are cleaning up after a crash in Ipswich CBD

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash at the intersection of Waghorn St and Roderick St this evening.

The incident involving three cars left her BMW up on the curb after it went crashing through the Baines Park sign about 5.30pm.

Tow trucks, police and firefighters are on the scene which is littered with debris from the collision.

Police are investigating how the incident occurred and will be directing traffic while the three cars are removed.

No one was seriously harmed in the incident with the shaken women taken to hospital as a precaution.