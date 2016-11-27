29°
Crash shuts down one lane of highway

Andrew Korner
| 27th Nov 2016 12:05 PM

A CRASH involving a truck and car shut down one lane of the Warrego Hwy this morning.

Police say the crash was reported in the west-bound lanes at Ironbark about 10.20am.

One of the vehicles also collided with the guard rail, shutting down the right lane of the highway for about an hour.

The collision occurred near Schultzes Rd, which is a notorious part of the highway for crashes.

Police say there are no injuries.

Meanwhile, a woman is being treated for chest pain following a two-car collision at Raceview this morning.

Two vehicles crashed on Wildey St about 11.40am.

Queensland Ambulance Service says eight people were involved, however only one person required treatment for minor injuries.

A female patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Topics:  traffic crash warrego hwy

