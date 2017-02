UPDATE: Energex crews remain on site of a single vehicle crash which brought down power lines at Dinmore early this afternoon.

The car into pole collision occurred just after 12.30pm on River Rd near Earl St.

Queensland Ambulance Service assessed a man in his 20s at the scene before he was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police and ambulance crews left the area a short time ago but traffic diversions remain in place as workers repair the power pole.